Gordon Darwent Rutherford, 85, passed peacefully after a long illness on June 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Diana (Sayers) Rutherford, with whom he shared over 55 years of marriage. Gordon was born in Wethersfield to the late Theodore and Irene (Tourtellotte) Rutherford, and spent his childhood on Nott Street, at the Cove, and in the local ball parks. After service in the artillery unit of the U.S. Army in Sampigny, France, Gordon worked for over 38 years at Connecticut General Life Insurance, later Cigna, in the printing and reprographics department. It was there in 1961 that he met Diana, and they raised their family in the Simsbury Village of Tariffville among neighbors who became extended family. A lifelong golfer, Gordon was active for over 45 years in the men's league at the Simsbury Farms Golf Course where he held an enviable handicap of 9, and happily landed a hole-in-one on the 4th hole. When not on the greens, his favorite pastimes were cheering on the New York Yankees and UConn Huskies, or cursing the New York Giants. A wonderful father and proud grandfather, he most enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, and never missed an opportunity to make any child in his presence laugh at his jests or his expense. In addition to his wife, Gordon leaves his brother Bruce (Lillian) Rutherford, children Susan (Greg) Orred, Steven Rutherford, Leslie (Jeff) Reynolds, and Daniel (Kelly) Rutherford, seven beloved grandchildren, and cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Carole Chester. Friends may call at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Friday, June 28th from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at The First Church of Christ, 689 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 29th. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Simsbury Farms, 100 Old Farms Rd, Simsbury, CT 06070 or The . To send online condolences to the family, please visit Gordon's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant from June 26 to June 27, 2019