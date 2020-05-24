Gordon Douglas Hamilton, 88, of Canton, beloved husband of Birgitta (Stenhammar) Hamilton, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home. He was born March 22, 1932 in Kansas City, KS, son of the late Gordon W. and Vera (Olmsted) Hamilton and had lived in San Juan, Puerto Rico and New York City prior to moving to Canton 56 years ago. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War and had attended St. Lawrence University. Mr. Hamilton was a Registered Advisor for Coburn and Meredith prior to his retirement and worked on Wall Street for many years prior to that. He was a member of the Northwestern CT Sportsmen's Association. Gordon enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and boating. He also loved traveling and flying planes, studying languages and history, as well as cars and motorcycles. In addition to his loving wife of 66 years, he is survived by his son, Peter Hamilton and wife Linda Wentworth of Greenwich and granddaughters Isabella and Leila Hamilton. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Hutton. He was very close with his grandchildren and had many loyal friends, whom he was always there for. His wry humor and enthusiasm for engaging life was contagious. Services will be announced at a later date. Please visit Gordon's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.