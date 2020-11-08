Gordon E. Hansen, age 91 died Wednesday, October 7 at home in Hampton, CT. Gordon born November 29,1928 to Katherine Campbell Lynch and Nicholas A. Hansen Gordon was the third of four sons.He was predeceased by his three brothers. Gordon is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Angelika Strohbach Hansen. They were married in 1977 and he often said, would marry again in a heartbeat. He was also the proud father of two daughters from a previous marriage. Dawn Rigsby of Houston, Tx, Susan Raymer of Cogan Station, Pa and a niece, Bibbe Hansen of NY. He enjoyed getting pictures and phone calls from them, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. During the Korean War he served in the army and recalled the harrowing times being at the northernmost front lines. His unit was almost entirely made up of soldiers with Italian and Polish backgrounds and that was a guarantee for plentiful and delicious food shared by all " We could have opened a Deli". In the years after his service Gordon became involved in the theatre which continued for the rest of his life. His resume runs the gamut from actor to director to producer. In the early 60' he launched the re-opening of the Brooklyn YMCA Theatre, appeared in featured roles at Manhattan's West 41st Theatre and Huntington Theatre winning accolades as actor and director. tn the mid 60's, Gordon founded The Mobile Theatre, a touring company packaging productions and selling single night performances to organizations for fundraisers. In the early 70's he and Angelika moved to Long Island, eventually buying Roads End farm in Brookville. They lived there for about five years restoring the old house and bams. During that time, Gordon started a sales agency representing manufacturers in the automotive business. Angelika was still commuting to Manhattan for her job- and both were involved in running the farm. It became obvious that a quieter and less hectic lifestyle was in order. After the farm sold, they bought their current residence in Hampton. Gordon became very involved in the town. He was Citizen of the Year, member of the Recreation Commission, the Gazette, Board of Education, Republican Town committee, VFW post and Grand Marshall of the Memorial Day Parade in 1916. But his love of theatre never left him. He directed the play for the opening of the Windham Theatre Guild and more thereafter, plays for the Manchester Little Theatre and performed in UCONN's "I Ought To Be In Pictures" for a Nutmeg Theatre Production. He also directed and produced many plays in Hampton. Chekov's "The Boor", Capote's A Christmas Memory and Dickens' Christmas Carol are just a few of his work. Gordon will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, quit wit and intelligence, love of baseball and a good book. A gathering will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in memory of Gordon Hansen to the Connecticut Repertory Theatre Pakon's fund. Checks are made payable to the UConn Foundation, lnc. Attn. Data Services 2390 Alumni Drive, Unit3206 Storrs, Ct. 06269.



