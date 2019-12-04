Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:30 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Gordon L. Chillingsworth


1943 - 2019
Gordon L. Chillingsworth Obituary
Gordon L. Chillingsworth, 75, of Southington, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at the HCC at New Britain General. He was the husband of Veronica R. Chillingsworth. He was born Dec. 12, 1943 in England the son of the late George and Hilda (Kilsby) Chillingsworth. Gordon had been employed by the MacDermid Corp. of Waterbury as a chemical engineer and has also worked for Enthone of New Haven. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Ronald Chillingsworth of FL, Jason Chillingsworth and Kate of New Britain, Marc Chillingsworth and Ashley of South Carolina; two grandchildren, Winston and Brendan Chillingsworth and a brother Derrick Chillingsworth of England. A Memorial service will be held Friday Dec. 6th at 5:30 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Calling hours will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 4, 2019
