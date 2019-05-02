Home

Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
Gordon P. Yale Obituary
Gordon P. Yale, 91, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Avon Health Center where he had resided for the past 9 years. He was born July 6, 1927, the son of Eber E. and Caroline E (Woodin) Yale and the husband of Mary L. Yale who died April 14, 2004. Gordon was a long time resident of Unionville and served in the U.S. Army, spending most of his 4 year enlistment in Germany. He was predeceased by his five sisters, Esther Deloy, Evelyn Massei, Clara Beaujon, Charlotte Knott, Beatrice Collins and two brothers, Richard and Raymond Yale. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Twing, and many nephews and nieces.Graveside services will be held in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Arrangements are being handled by the Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019
