Gordon Wayne Tedford
1933 - 2020
Gordon Wayne Tedford 87 lifetime resident of Manchester passed away peacefully on Friday August 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He courageously fought lung and bone cancer over the past 2 and a half years. Gordon was born February 27, 1933 in Manchester son of the late Joseph & Lillian (Matchett) Tedford who founded and ran the Sunshine Dairy for many years. He was the widower of Isabelle (Uricchio) Tedford who passed July 15, 2006. Gordon was a Master Mechanic for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for most of his life up until retirement. Gordon will be remembered as an amazing father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He will be truly missed and remain in his children's hearts as he is survived by his six children Philip W. (Colleen) Tedford of Coventry, Nancy (Ron) Michonski of Southwick, MA, Karen (Terry) Ober of Tolland, Debbie Tedford (Barry Gorfain) of Niantic, William (Nicole) Tedford of Coventry and David Tedford (Fred Soucy) of Middletown. He was one of the lucky ones to have had the opportunity to find love twice as he also leaves behind his special friend, Margaret LaPointe of Vernon who brought a twinkle to his eyes each and every day. He was a loving Grampa to eleven grandchildren and Great Grampa to seventeen great grandchildren. Gordon is also survived by his brother and fishing partner, Bruce (Kay) Tedford of Northborough, MA, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Along with both parents and his wife, he is preceded in death by five siblings John, Joseph, Shirley, Elaine and Allen, and his grandson, Timothy "Tito" Tedford (June 20, 2020) We would like to thank Dr Dahhan and Dr Pazooki for their care over the past couple of years and for being available and supportive to Gordon and family. A special thanks to Crestfield Rehabilitation Center staff for granting his wish and getting him home quickly allowing his family to be with him. Due to the size of his family and Covid restrictions, the Funeral Services will be private under the care of John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St. Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made in Gordon's memory to the American School for Deaf at www.asd-1817.org/giving where he had taught students to tie flies or the Manchester Coon and Fox Club (P.O. Box 414, Coventry, CT) where he was a lifetime member as a master fisherman and hunter. For condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
