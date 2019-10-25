Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Canarie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace B. Canarie


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace B. Canarie Obituary
Grace B. Canarie died on October 23rd at her home in West Hartford, CT. Mrs. Canarie, born in Hartford on October 22, 1923, was the daughter of the late Frank and Delia Bellizzi of San Basile, Italy. The family resided in the Parkville section of Hartford. After graduation from Hartford High, she began her career as a secretary in a local manufacturing plant before becoming administrative secretary to the Director of St. Francis Hospital. She married James Canarie in 1955 and lived in Burlington, VT, South Hadley and Springfield, MA, raising 4 children, before returning to the Hartford area. In Springfield, MA, where the family lived for twenty-five years, she was a secretary for the Chancellor of the Diocese. Upon her return to Hartford, she was executive assistant to three successive archbishops in the Archdiocese of Hartford. She retired at age 80, and then continued part-time and volunteer work until she was 90. She was a member of St. Brigid Parish, West Hartford, and of the St. Brigid Ladies Guild, the LaSalette Mission Guild and the Catholic Women of Connecticut. For several years, she volunteered weekly at CRIS Radio, narrating programming for persons with impaired vision. In 1995, she received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontice medal from Pope John Paul II. Grace was an active community member and an avid reader. She was a beloved friend to many, but most of all, she delighted in the company of her family. Grace Canarie is survived by her children attorney David Canarie and his wife Pamela Koonz Canarie of South Portland, ME, her daughter Kathleen Canarie and her husband Alfred Schaeffer of Gray, Maine, her son Dr. Michael Canarie and his wife Dr. Lisa Visscher of West Hartford, CT and by her daughter Mary Sprout of Tolland, CT. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ben, Anna, Billy, Katy, Julia, Cole, Brendan, Delia, Joe, Anthony and Lizzy and by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, James Canarie, her parents, Frank and Delia Bellizzi, her brothers Peter Bellizzi, Dr. Joseph Belllizzi, Daniel Bellizzi and Dr. Frank Bellizzi and sisters Anna Forcucci, and Jane Fischetti. Visiting hours will be at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, CT, TODAY, October 25 from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian will be held at St. Brigid Church 1088 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, CT on Saturday, October 26 at 10 am. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations will be kindly accepted for the LaSalette Missionaries, 85 New Park Avenue, Hartford, CT or St. Brigid Parish, West Hartford, CT. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBree.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
Download Now