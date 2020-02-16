|
Grace Rogers Burdick, 90, of Hampton, CT, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was musically gifted, played piano, and sang at Howard Valley Church. She did beautiful knitting, embroidery, and sewing. Grace grew lovely flowers in her garden and enjoyed reading her Bible; a gift from Malcolm. She is survived by her son, David Burdick of Ashford, CT; daughter, Dawn and her husband Richard Cwirka of Columbia, CT; and many cousins, nieces and nephews; including Roger and Tina Abell of Lebanon, CT. She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm D. Burdick; parents, Ruby (Ladd) and Raymond Rogers; and her siblings, Neal Rogers, Helen McKenna, Edith Abell, and Shirley Gula. Her family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00am with her service following at 11:00am at Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson St. Willimantic, CT 06226. Her burial will follow at Russ Cemetery 363 Tower Hill Rd. Chaplin, CT 06235. To sign an online memorial guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2020