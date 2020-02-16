Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
View Map

Grace Burdick


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Burdick Obituary
Grace Rogers Burdick, 90, of Hampton, CT, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was musically gifted, played piano, and sang at Howard Valley Church. She did beautiful knitting, embroidery, and sewing. Grace grew lovely flowers in her garden and enjoyed reading her Bible; a gift from Malcolm. She is survived by her son, David Burdick of Ashford, CT; daughter, Dawn and her husband Richard Cwirka of Columbia, CT; and many cousins, nieces and nephews; including Roger and Tina Abell of Lebanon, CT. She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm D. Burdick; parents, Ruby (Ladd) and Raymond Rogers; and her siblings, Neal Rogers, Helen McKenna, Edith Abell, and Shirley Gula. Her family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00am with her service following at 11:00am at Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson St. Willimantic, CT 06226. Her burial will follow at Russ Cemetery 363 Tower Hill Rd. Chaplin, CT 06235. To sign an online memorial guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potter Funeral Home
Download Now