Grace E. Lombardo, 85, of Portland, wife of the late Anthony "Lefty" Lombardo, died on Saturday, March 21st. Born on September 30, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Burr and Myrtle (Barker) Jordan. Grace had been a lifelong resident of Portland and attended local schools where she was a member of the Portland High School rifle team. She was an avid Yankees fan and a member of the United Methodist Church of Portland. Grace is survived by her loving family, a son Tony "Rome" Lombardo of Portland, two sisters Mildred Day of Portland and Laura Amatore of Portland, four grandchildren, Zane, Melanie, Robert, and Kimberly, and also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Debra Lynn. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 26th at 11 a.m. in the family plot in Center Cemetery, Portland. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 23, 2020