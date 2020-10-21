Grace Elizabeth Roy, 41 of Enfield passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 after a battle with kidney disease. She was born in Hartford to Louis and Grace (Sherwood) Roy. Grace graduated from Windsor High School. She loved going to the beach, shopping, puzzles and arts and crafts. But her favorite was spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves behind her four children Sierra, Savannah, Olivia and Jayden. Her father, Louis Roy (Kathleen), her sister Stephanie Lane & husband Michael, and a very special friend Christopher Boyles, who loved her dearly. Ex-husband Timothy Powers. She was predeceased by her Mother Grace, twin sister Melissa and niece Kayla Roy. Donations me be made by calling Carmon Funeral Home 860-688-2200 or visiting www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Calling hours will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 5:00-8:00 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Masks are Mandatory to enter the funeral home.