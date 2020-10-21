1/1
Grace Elizabeth Roy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Elizabeth Roy, 41 of Enfield passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 after a battle with kidney disease. She was born in Hartford to Louis and Grace (Sherwood) Roy. Grace graduated from Windsor High School. She loved going to the beach, shopping, puzzles and arts and crafts. But her favorite was spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves behind her four children Sierra, Savannah, Olivia and Jayden. Her father, Louis Roy (Kathleen), her sister Stephanie Lane & husband Michael, and a very special friend Christopher Boyles, who loved her dearly. Ex-husband Timothy Powers. She was predeceased by her Mother Grace, twin sister Melissa and niece Kayla Roy. Donations me be made by calling Carmon Funeral Home 860-688-2200 or visiting www.carmonfuneralhome.com Calling hours will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 5:00-8:00 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Masks are Mandatory to enter the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 20, 2020
I will love you alway and forever RIP KIDDO no more pain give mom, missy, & Kayla hugs for me!! Gone but not forgotten
Stephanie Lane
Sister
October 21, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved