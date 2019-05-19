Grace (Riccardi) Francia, 93, of Simsbury, wife of the late James Francia, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born September 20, 1925 in Terracina, Italy, daughter of the late Giovanni and Domenica (Felici) Riccardi and had lived in Greenwich prior to moving to Simsbury 26 years ago. Mrs. Francia was a Seamstress for Decorator's Studio in Greenwich for many years prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Simsbury and was active in knitting activities until she found her true hobby, painting. Her favorite medium was water color and she also enjoyed zentangle. Grace was active in the Simsbury Senior Center and was known for her gardening, cooking, sewing, and Wii bowling. Her favorite activity, however, was spending time with her grandchildren, her true pride and joy. She is survived by her daughter, Sina Amarell and her husband Martin of Simsbury; her grandchildren, Emily, Katie and Timothy Amarell of Simsbury and several nieces and nephews both in the US and in Italy. Grace was predeceased by all five of her siblings from Italy. Funeral will be Thursday, May 23rd, 9:15 AM at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM, at St. Mary's Church in Simsbury. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 839-841 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105-2801. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Grace's Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019