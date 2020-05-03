Grace Johnson, 101, of Vernon, died peacefully Tuesday the 28th of April at Nora's Place assisted living facility in Rockville. Born in 1919 as the second of five siblings to Rose (Melora) and Nicholas Bucca in Jersey City, NJ. Grace spent her childhood between Philadelphia and Jersey City. After her father's death in 1925, Grace helped raise her siblings while her mother worked as a seamstress. As a young woman, Grace would save up to bus into Manhattan with her sister Mildred to dance at the Roseland Ballroom, wearing gowns made by their mother. Grace worked for many years as an operator supervisor at the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company. In 1961, on a trip to Europe organized by the AFL-CIO, she met her future husband Gordon (d. 2001), whom she married the following year, eventually settling in Vernon. She was employed at G. Fox for several years as a beauty consultant, as a receptionist for the Stylers and Hair Emporium salons in Vernon and then again with G. Fox as a customer service agent until her retirement in 2003. She is survived by her son Gordon, daughter-in-law Bettina, and her grandsons Tobin and Dustin, of Tolland. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in her honor. Grace will be laid to rest with her beloved mother after the current public health crisis abates.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store