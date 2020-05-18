MUHAMMAD, Grace (Burney-Bey) Muhammad, 97, of Hartford passed away peacefully on Sunday (May 10, 2020) at Saint Mary's Home. Grace was born September 11, 1922 in Petersburg, VA to the late Robert Burney-Bey and Ethel Mable (Joyner). She was a loving and devoted mother to her son Malachi Dean. Grace was a resident of Connecticut for more than 80 years. Over the years, she also resided in Springfield, MA and San Francisco, CA. Grace graduated from the McCook Hospital School of Nursing and was one of the first African American students to attend. Grace then went on to pursue a career in nursing and was a dedicated employee of Chelsea Place for 30 years. She retired there as a shift supervisor and was well liked and respected by her colleagues. Grace was known for her love of religion, cooking, and teaching. She led classes and mentored young women in the community in the areas of culinary and self-defense. Grace was a devoted member of the Church of The Most High God where she loved to worship and be with her church family. At her church, she received the affectionate title as Church Mother and the members of the congregation treated her with great admiration, and a world of care. Grace was the stem of her family and always encouraged them to flourish and grow. Grace leaves to cherish her memory, a son; Malachi Dean and wife Sonya, five grandchildren, Malachi Jr., Marquis, Aaliyah, Aminah, and Messiah; three nephews Raymond K., Kevin I. and Robert L. Brown; great-grandchildren and a host of grand nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Ethel Mae Burney-Bey and Jessie S. Brown; and nephew, Ahmed W. Gibson. The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Mary's Home for the caring of their loved one. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a calling hour 10am to 11am at All Faith Memorial Chapel immediately followed by graveside services at Spring Grove Cemetery. All Faith Memorial Chapel 90 John Fitch Blvd (Rte.5) South Windsor Ct is in care of the arrangements.



