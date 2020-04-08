|
|
Grace Okenquist Allen, 98, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 after a long illness. She is now with her dear husband and best friend, Francis (Frank) Allen. Born in Simsbury to August and Minnie Okenquist, Grace was predeceased by a sister, Doris Baierwick and a brother, Eugene Okenquist. She is survived by her loving daughter, Beverly Allen of Granby, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Formerly of Warehouse Point, Grace volunteered in community service including Meals on Wheels, Welcome Wagon, the Friendly Visitor Program of the E. Windsor Elderly Commission and the Garden Club. She served as Treasurer of the United Methodist Women of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Warehouse Point. Grace was not known for sitting still. She enjoyed bowling, golf, bingo, poker, Cribbage and bus trips to the Casino. Grace was well known for her made from scratch tomato juice, pickles and preserves with veggies gleaned from the family garden as well as her signature deviled eggs .A special round of thanks to the caring staff at Meadow Brook of Granby and Athena Home Health and Hospice. Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours and burial is private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wesley United Methodist Church, PO Box 286, E. Windsor, CT 06088 or to a . For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020