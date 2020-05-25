Grace Patricia Gallagher, age 97, passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 22, 2020 in West Hartford, Connecticut. She was born on November 26, 1922, in Southington, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Dominic and Marie Carmella (Mongillo) Tedesco. Grace was preceded in death by her beloved husband William "Billy" Gallagher and siblings John J Tedesco, Peter E. Tedesco, Pascal A. Tedesco, Carmine Tedesco, Warren Tedesco, and Lena Tedesco. She lived an embellished life adorned with family, travel, and knowledge. Grace was a dedicated nurse who served at McCooks Hospital and at the offices of oral surgeon, Dr. Mortin Goldberg. After retiring at the age of 65, Grace spent her days- helping raise her grandchildren. Grace's spirited nature was invigorated by her passion for the arts, non-fiction books, politics, the Yankees, baking, and knitting. Her caring demeanor was observed in her love for plants and animals. She found joy in bird watching and diligently caring for her two cats, Duffy and Lily. Grace was vivacious, sharp- witted, and kind. She was a fierce woman who always dutifully prioritized her responsibilities as a mother and nana. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Grace is survived by her children, Cheryl Silvestro and husband Patrick, James Gallagher and wife Denise, Thomas Gallagher, and Denise "Buttercup" Gallagher as well as her grandchildren Kelly Silvestro, Jenna Desena and husband Nick, Patrick Silvestro and wife Marisa, Sydney Fernandez, Christopher Fernandez, Matthew Fernandez, Michael Fernandez, Caitlin Gallagher, Thomas Gallagher, and Douglas Gallagher and great grandchildren, Hunter DeSena, Brayden DeSena, Taylor DeSena, Ryan DeSena, Patrick Silvestro, and Scarlett Gallagher. The family would like to extend their appreciation to The Reservoir for their dedicated care. Services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. We ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Please share a memory of Grace with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com "I think a life lived in music is a life beautifully spent" - Pavoratti
Published in Hartford Courant on May 25, 2020.