Grace Shepherd Walker of Hartford, CT born November 17, 1926 in Crenshaw County, Alabama entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in her home. She is predeceased by her beloved late husband Harold Walker and daughters, Kate Moses, Belinda Walker and Annie Moses. She leaves to cherish precious memories, her daughter, Mary Moses of Baltimore, MD, adopted son, Aaron Barksdale, Sr. of Hartford, CT, godson, Robert (Ricky) Chaney of Manchester, grandsons, Troy (Valerie) Moses of Windsor CT, Kevin (Andee) Hendon of Hartford, CT, Kai Walker and Kyle Walker of Hartford, CT and adopted grandson Aaron (Natalie) Barksdale, Jr. of Windsor, CT. Also cherishing her memory are her great-granchildren, Kaila, Troy II, Tory, Tyreke, Kiyon, Trinity, Trey, Kamir, T'Isabella, Kaylani and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held at Sanctuary of Faith and Glory in Windsor, CT on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with viewing hours from 10 am -11 am and service at 10:45 am. Interment will be Monday, September 21, 2020 at Spring Grove Cemetery in Hartford, CT at 10 am.



