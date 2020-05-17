Grace Taricani, 94, formerly of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was the widow of Edwin Taricani. Born in Orchard Park, NY, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Carrie (Thompson) Lewis. Grace was a long time New Britain resident before moving to Middlewoods of Farmington 4 years ago where she enjoyed engaging in the social activities and making special friends. She was formerly employed by the State of CT and was a member of St. Ann Church. Grace had many interests and liked being busy. Grace will be best remembered by her family as being cherished, joyful, determined, inspiring, nurturing, welcoming, benevolent and feisty with a radiant smile and a heart full of love. Surviving are two daughters, Lydia (John) Brophy of Southington, and Beth Richards of Danielson; two sons, David (Diana) Taricani of Rio Rancho NM and Larry Taricani of Bristol; a brother, Calvin (Joan) Lewis; two sisters, Edith Parsons and Elsie Davis; and 11 grandchildren, Nicolas, Joseph and Gina Taricani, Jill (Jake) Soffronoff, Lisa (Dan) Cegielski, Scott Brophy, Charles (Katie) Giovannucci, Thomas (Milou) Richards, Laura Richards, Erin Richards, Kathleen (Mike) Hickey, Patricia (Risa) Schulman, John Finney and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Ruth Giovannucci, her son Thomas Taricani, her son-in-law Larry Richards, her sister and brother-in-law, Lillian and John Klotz, her brother and sister-in-law, John and Marge Lewis, and two brothers-in-law, Donald Parsons and Earle Davis. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of New Britain will be in charge of arrangements. Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date for loved ones and friends to gather and celebrate Grace's full life. Please share a memory of Grace with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.