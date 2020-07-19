Grace Sophronia Vibberts Conlin ("Phronsie") died on July 9, 2020 on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. She was 100 years old. Phronsie was born in New Britain, Connecticut on July 10, 1919 and was the youngest child of the late Frank Vibberts and Grace Chamberlain Vibberts. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Conlin, Jr., and her four siblings, Eleanor, Frank, Anna and Jack. She attended New Britain Elementary School, Mooreland Hill School in Kensington, Connecticut, and Abbott Academy in Andover, Massachusetts. She graduated from Smith College in 1941. Seven months after graduating from Smith, World War II began with the attack on Pearl Harbor. Shortly thereafter Phronsie enlisted in the Navy as a WAVE (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service). She worked as an encryption analyst in New York for the duration of the war. In 1951, she married Edward J. Conlin, Jr. and they had three children – Phronsie; Jed and Frank. Phronsie and Ed raised the children in Middle Haddam, Connecticut. Never one to sit quietly at home, Phronsie earned a master's degree from Central Connecticut College. She taught kindergarten and first grade at Gildersleeve School in Portland, Connecticut and was a substitute teacher on Martha's Vineyard. After her retirement, Phronsie moved to her beloved Martha's Vineyard. Her family had been vacationing on the Island since 1922 and purchased a house overlooking Harthaven Harbor in 1930. Phronsie built her own home in Harthaven in the late 1980's and remained there until her death. While many choose to pass their "sunset years" in quiet contemplation, Phronsie remained active in every aspect of life on Martha's Vineyard. She volunteered at the Chicken Alley Thrift Shop until shortly after her 96th birthday. She curated her mother's – Grace Chamberlain Vibberts' - artistic output and created a website featuring her paintings. She enjoyed raking the clam flats of Harthaven and "cleaning" her woods well into her 90's. She had an active social life and often threw or attended parties with her many friends and large family. At these events Phronsie was often the center of attention, regaling her audience with her memories of life, friends and family, her humorous stories and her dry wit. On July 10, 2019 Phronsie celebrated her 100th birthday. A large gathering of her friends and family attended. She stood for hours in a receiving line welcoming her guests and chatting with each of them. Even at 100 her charm, kindness and humor were on full display. Phronsie is survived by her three beloved children, Phronsie Conlin Petrow and her husband Rob, Edward "Jed" Joseph Conlin III and his wife Carol and Frank Vibberts Conlin and his partner Bill; two grandchildren, Chad Petrow and his wife Carrie and Brett Petrow and his wife Crystal; and two great grandchildren, Devin and Cameron Petrow, as well as a large extended family. A memorial service in honor of her life will be held on Martha's Vineyard at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of Martha's Vineyard.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store