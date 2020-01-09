Hartford Courant Obituaries
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Flagg Road United Church of Christ
134 Flagg Road
West Hartford, CT
Graham Thomas Jones, husband of Betty Jones, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at the Flagg Road United Church of Christ, 134 Flagg Road, West Hartford, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Flagg Road United Church of Christ or a . The Molloy Funeral Home, West Hartford, is assisting the Jones family with arrangements. For directions and expressions of sympathy, please visit www.molloyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 9, 2020
