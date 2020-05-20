The Honorable Judge Grant H. Miller, 67, of West Hartford, died on Sunday, May 17th. Grant was predeceased a month ago by his wife of almost 45 years, Barbara Miller. Barbara and Grant were high school sweethearts and married in 1975. They are survived by two children: Eric (Jennifer) Miller of Glastonbury and Lauren (Jonathan) Cohen, of New Haven. Grant also leaves his brother Gerry (Jaimie) Miller of Albany, NY and his sister Patricia (Craig) Sweetman of Sunset Beach, NC. Grant is predeceased by his parents Grant H. Miller and Jeanette Miller and also a daughter, Sarah, who died at birth. Grant had much love for the family's dogs over the years, including Murphy, Abby, and Jackson, all deceased, and his current dog Skippy, who was a great comfort to him over the past several months. After graduating from Hunter College in 1975, Grant attended law school at the University of Connecticut and graduated in 1978 with his Juris Doctor. The first chapter of his career was as a trial attorney. He worked at Clark, Mayo & Gilligan, and Naab & Danforth, before joining the CNA Insurance Companies Connecticut Staff Counsel office. In 1992, he was made managing trial attorney and the office was renamed the Law Offices of Grant H. Miller. In 2003, he was appointed to the Connecticut Superior Court - a lifelong professional dream. Grant was assigned to the Complex Litigation Docket for eight years, where he managed and heard many high exposure and legally complicated cases in a range of areas including personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful termination of employment, and a wide variety of business disputes. Grant was a respected jurist with a reputation as an extremely effective mediator. Grant retired from the Connecticut Superior Court in 2018 after fifteen years on the bench. Above all, Grant was proudest to be a parent and grandparent. It was special when Eric decided to follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in the law, where he now serves as an Assistant United States Attorney. He was equally proud of Lauren's decision to work in education, particularly her work in college access for first generation students. Grant was a loving grandfather to three young grandchildren: Emerson Cohen, Brayden Miller and Hallie Cohen. He found great joy in making them laugh. Grant was a talented singer and guitarist with a deep love of music. He was an avid book collector, bread baker, and joke maker. He loved the Boston Red Sox, UConn Basketball, and Cape Cod, where his family made many happy memories. Finally, a great fan of the Marx Brothers, he would surely say "Hello, I must be going." Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. Burial will be private due to the limitations on gatherings now in effect. A memorial service for both Barbara and Grant will be scheduled once health conditions permit. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Grant's honor to Animal Friends of Connecticut, Inc., P. O. Box 37306, West Hartford, CT 06137-0306, or the Connecticut Food Bank, www.ctfoodbank.org. To sign the guest book for Grant, please visit online at http://www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.