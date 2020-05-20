Though there was much distance between us I loved Uncle Grant and his family very much. It hurt my heart deeply to deliver the news to my mother, PATRICE Miller Sweetman, his baby sister as I knew the bad news would hit her extremely hard. I pray for peace in the hearts of my cousins and their families during these hard times. It doesn't seem enough but still I say I am so sorry for your loss! With much love and respect, you will be my asked greatly and your memory will forever live on in our hearts, Uncle Grant and Aunt Barbara

