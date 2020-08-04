1/1
Graylon "Graham" Shannon
1961 - 2020
Graylon "Graham" Shannon, 59, of Farmington, CT departed this life to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1961 in Hartford, CT to Edward Shannon, Sr. and Vera Devorce Shannon; a very intelligent young man, he was donned "the professor" by his siblings. A Celebration of His Life with full Military Honors will take place on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 10:00AM-11:00AM and Interment at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow lane, Middletown, CT 06457. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the Shannon family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2020.
August 3, 2020
Corine Dukes
Family
