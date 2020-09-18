Gregory B. Styles, 56, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Ellen (DiTommaso) Styles passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Hartford Hospital, after battling prolonged kidney disease. Greg was born in Clewiston, FL, the son of Mother Essie V. (Stinson) Styles and the late Elder Eddie Styles. He grew up in Hartford and was a graduate of Conard High School in West Hartford with the Class of 1982. At Conard he competed in both football & wrestling and was a CT state runner-up in Class LL heavy-weight wrestling 1982. He was known to many as Greggie, Eggie & Crush. He also played a season for the boy's lacrosse team. He went on to attend Morris College in S.C., before finishing his degree and graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and pre-law from Delaware State University in 1986. He was Senior Class President and a two-time NCAA Div. 1 Championship qualifier in wrestling. In football he was named to the All-MEAC team in 1985. He was blessed to have many influencers and role models throughout his schooling from his parents, family, coaches, teammates, and their families. Greg's passion for sports and education didn't end with graduation. He was a special education tutor within the Bloomfield Board of Education. He also tutored and was a substitute teacher. He coached football and track at Farmington High School. At Conard High School he was head wrestling coach and was an assistant football coach before taking the position as head football coach at William H. Hall High School. He began his girl's lacrosse head coaching career at Hall High School where he excelled for four years. During this time, a family friend introduced Greg to his future wife, Ellen DiTommaso. On March 28, 1998 they married and together they settled in South Windsor. Greg brought his coaching skills to CCSU where he began their women's lacrosse program as head coach. Following CCSU he became Westfield State University's head coach for women's lacrosse. Greg was head coach of Plainville High School football and Rockville boy's lacrosse. He ended his illustrious coaching career at Miss Porter's School as head coach of girl's lacrosse. Throughout Greg's coaching career he was a respected and sought-after wrestling and girls and boy's lacrosse referee. He treasured each and every team, player, staff member he worked with. He was devoted to help each one thrive not only on the field but in life. His other passions included, cooking, especially for large gatherings, music having played trumpet in church and school band, flower gardening and sharing in his love for all genres of music. Greg was a man of faith and belonged to Immanuel Macedonia Mission COGIC under the leadership of his late father and his mother. He had a strong memory for scriptures. His favorite was "Jesus Wept" St. John 11:35. He was a supporting member of St. Junípero Serra Parish also. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a hardworking, thoughtful, caring man who always put others ahead of himself. He was a strong, gentle, compassionate, honorable man who was a loyal, loving, and devoted husband, son, father, brother, cousin, nephew, uncle, son-in-law, and friend to many, he will be dearly missed. Along with his wife of over 22 years, Ellen of South Windsor, and his mother, Essie V. Styles of Hartford, he leaves his children whom he adored, Darian B. E. Styles of South Windsor, and Ciara T. Styles of South Windsor; his favorite mother-in-law Judith DiTommaso, is sister, Edwina L. Hudson, his nephew Andrew Clemons of Hartford; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Jennifer-Anne DiTommaso, his nephew Lucas D DiTommaso of Vernon, and Andrew and Pamela DiTommaso-Cole, his niece Addison Cole of Newington; his cousins who were more like siblings growing up together, Andrea M. Stinson of Concord, NC, niece Arvia Walker-Stinson, nephews Dhalil Stinson and Andrae Stinson; and Phillip A. Stinson of Phenix City, AL; his cousin "brother" Rev Carl Styles, Woodstown, NJ; his 5 aunts Maggie Longmire, Leola Zuber, Susie Styles, Buena Mae Stinson-Blackshear, Catherine Schmitz; 5 uncles Johnny Hudson, Lawrence "The Jez" Jezouit, Ronald Schmitz, Edward Marcaccio and Willie Zuber and many other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Theresa Y. Styles. His family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill. Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
