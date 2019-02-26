Hartford Courant Obituaries
Gregory C. Blackinton Obituary
Gregory C. Blackinton, 49, of Tariffville, passed away suddenly, Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born in Hartford, son of the late Frederick Blackinton and Eileen (Newby) Blackinton of Avon, he was raised in Middletown and received his BA from UCONN. He served as the K9 Police Officer for the Bristol Police Department for several years, a position he truly loved. He was also a physical trainer for the past seven years. He enjoyed music, played the guitar and sang in a speed metal band, "Sons of Sawyer", when he was younger. His favorite audience was his daughters. Other hobbies of his included snowmobiling and riding his motorcycle. Besides his mother he leaves four daughters Jordan, Skyler, Chase and Briseis; three brothers Jeff Blackinton, Dan and Seth Stoddard; and best "furry" friend, his dog Theodore Stumphrey. His family will receive friends Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 2-3 PM followed by a Celebration of his life at 3 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. Contributions may be made in his memory to The Officer Brian A. Aselton Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1441, Glastonbury, CT 06033 or The Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019
