2/14/1951 - 6/27/2020 Gregory C. Lavoie, 69, of Middletown, CT formerly of Ellington, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a short illness. He was predeceased by his father, Henry J. Lavoie of Ellington, CT. Born on Feb. 14, 1951 he was one of three children born to Henry and Marjorie Lavoie of Ellington, CT. Greg graduated from Howell Cheney Technical High School, Manchester, CT. HE was employed by the State of Connecticut, Conn. Valley Hospital in Middletown, from which he retired. Greg had a passion for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and loved off-shore fishing with friends off the coasts of Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island. Greg leaves behind his daughter, Jacqueline Valenzuela and her husband Alex, and his granddaughter, Cecelia, of Cheshire, CT. He also leaves behind his loving mother Marjorie Lavoie of Ellington, his sister Cheryl Gerstenlauer and her husband Gary of Stafford Springs, his brother Mark Lavoie and significant other Tammy Cooper of Ellington, as well as many other family members and friends. Gregory's family would like to offer a special "thank you" to all of his doctors and nurses at Hartford Hospital as well as the hospice team for all of their kindness and compassion, while keeping Greg comfortable until his demise. Services will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.