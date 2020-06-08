Gregory "Greg" E. Massicotte, 63, of Burlington and Old Lyme, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1956, in Bristol, son of the late Fredrick and M. Therese (Benson) Massicotte, Jr. Greg was the loving husband of Kimberly (Pavelec) Massicotte for 36 years. Greg worked for Mohawk Finishing Products for over 40 years. He won numerous awards, including his more prized, Excellence in Service Award, named after a revered mentor. He was a master craftsman, and an industry leader in wood finishing and cabinet making. His expertise was known nationally. Greg taught much sought after classes at the Connecticut Valley School of Woodworking. Students traveled from all over the Northeast for his expertise. He had an infectious manner and enthusiasm in his teaching and sales methods that made his customers and students fast admirers and friends. Greg's love for quality workmanship led to his passion for antiques. He loved the beauty and art of a well-crafted old treasure. He had boundless charisma that allowed all he interacted with to understand and share in his enthusiasm for craftsmanship and history of a piece. In addition to teaching professionals, Greg taught woodworking to children at the Forestville Boys' Club for many years. The Boys' Club and the Boys' Club camp, where he was a camp counselor, was an important part of his early life. Greg was awarded the Boy of the Year Award at Forestville Boys' Club in 1974. Greg had a love and great understanding of American history and politics. He was never afraid to express his opinion but was fierce in his respect for all points of view. He had many friends who had different political views because he always believed that we had more in common than that which separates us. Greg was a dreamer and was never bound by convention. Those who know of the castle treehouse he built for his son understand his unlimited imagination. Greg had a quick wit, an infectious laugh and was always making those around him laugh. He loved being around friends and family and being able to entertain them. He was a showman at his pizza oven and a wiz in the kitchen. He opened his heart and home to many people. The biggest part of his life was his family. He worshipped his wife, and supported her with pride in her education and career. He loved his son, Jordan, with all his heart and told anyone that would listen about his character, talents and intellect. He loved many and received great love in return. Besides his wife, Kimberly, Greg is survived by his son Jordan Massicotte of Burlington; brothers Fredrick Massicotte, III and his wife Robin of Coventry, Gary Massicotte and his wife Angela of Bristol; sisters Jennifer Pesino of AL, Joan Brewster of Bristol; his mother-in-law Judie Pavelec of Burlington; brother-in-law Christopher Pavelec and his wife Janine of Rocky Hill; beloved cousin Patty Moscatelli of MA, extended family Vida Mensah and her daughter Brianna of East Hartford and several nieces and nephews. Greg was predeceased by his father-in-law Jack Pavelec and brother-in-law John Pavelec. Calling hours will be held with social distancing requirements on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5 PM until 7 PM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. A service and burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Greg's name to The Boys and Girls Club, 255 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Greg's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 8, 2020.