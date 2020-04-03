Home

Gregory J. O'Rourke


1956 - 2020
Gregory John "Greg" O'Rourke, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on the 4th of July 1956 in Evanston, Illinois, to Elizabeth M. (Fogarty) and John F. O'Rourke. Greg attended Catholic schools throughout his education, in New Jersey, Illinois, and Connecticut, graduating from East Catholic High School in Manchester, CT. Greg took courses in the United States Air Force, earned a Certificate in Microcomputing at Manchester Community College and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Connecticut. He served four years in the Air Force as a personnel specialist, stationed primarily in California. Greg worked with his father for nine years as a sales representative with O'Rourke Associates. He then worked in logistics for JC Penney and Federal Express for 36 years. In his free time, Greg enjoyed movies, concerts, reading, coin collecting, bicycling, hiking, fitness training, and listening to music (he has a very impressive CD collection). Greg traveled extensively, with his favorite memories from trips to Ireland and Hawaii. He was also a big fan of the NY Yankees, UCONN Basketball, Hartford Whalers and NY Jets. Greg leaves behind his brothers, Brian of West Hartford, Michael (Nina) of Kensington, Todd (Maria) of Glastonbury; sisters, Maureen Ives (Milton) of Bolton, and Colleen Munzu (Chris) of Manchester. He also leaves behind nephews, Sean, Corey, Jake and Aiden; as well as his nieces, Julia, Dani and Maggie. Greg was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jeff. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the DeQuattro Cancer Center, and the caring professionals at The Mercy Community in West Hartford. Memorial contributions may be made to The Mercy Community Development Office, 2021 Albany Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117-2796. Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, services will be held privately. Burial will take place in East Cemetery, Manchester. A celebration mass will be scheduled at a later date when conditions allow. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2020
