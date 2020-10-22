HUBERT, NC - Gregory James Nicolay, age 69, of Hubert, NC passed away at his home Sunday, October 18, 2020. Greg was born in Hartford, CT in June, 1951 to the late Dr. Glen C. Nicolay and Gayle Sanders Nicolay of West Hartford, CT where he grew up. He was a United States Army veteran. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Christopher Nicolay and Jeffrey Nicolay. Greg is survived by his wife, Connie Pelletier Nicolay, of Willington, CT; his three sons, Eric Nicolay of New Hampshire; Martin Nicolay of West Virginia; and Christopher Nicolay of Florida. He leaves three sisters, Glenda Martin and her husband Tom Martin of Maysville, NC; Susan Stetson of Hubert, NC; Catherine Nicolay Schultz and her husband Glenn Schultz of Glastonbury, CT; and a brother Michael Nicolay of Melvin Village, NH. He also leaves his grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Greg always enjoyed fishing, whether in a canoe, an inflatable raft on the river or from an ocean pier. He had fun crabbing and beach walking since relocating to coastal NC. Greg made friends easily, everywhere he went. Many knew him and will miss his sense of humor and appetite for life. He was a loyal friend and brother. He will be missed by all. Memorial services will be held at later date, to be announced by the family. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
.