1/1
Gregory James Nicolay
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUBERT, NC - Gregory James Nicolay, age 69, of Hubert, NC passed away at his home Sunday, October 18, 2020. Greg was born in Hartford, CT in June, 1951 to the late Dr. Glen C. Nicolay and Gayle Sanders Nicolay of West Hartford, CT where he grew up. He was a United States Army veteran. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Christopher Nicolay and Jeffrey Nicolay. Greg is survived by his wife, Connie Pelletier Nicolay, of Willington, CT; his three sons, Eric Nicolay of New Hampshire; Martin Nicolay of West Virginia; and Christopher Nicolay of Florida. He leaves three sisters, Glenda Martin and her husband Tom Martin of Maysville, NC; Susan Stetson of Hubert, NC; Catherine Nicolay Schultz and her husband Glenn Schultz of Glastonbury, CT; and a brother Michael Nicolay of Melvin Village, NH. He also leaves his grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Greg always enjoyed fishing, whether in a canoe, an inflatable raft on the river or from an ocean pier. He had fun crabbing and beach walking since relocating to coastal NC. Greg made friends easily, everywhere he went. Many knew him and will miss his sense of humor and appetite for life. He was a loyal friend and brother. He will be missed by all. Memorial services will be held at later date, to be announced by the family. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
To Sue and family I'm sorry to hear of Greg's passing . He will be missed. my thoughts and prayers are with you. RIP Paco.(Greg)
Kathy perkins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved