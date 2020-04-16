Home

Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Gregory K. Jubrey


1959 - 2020
Gregory K. Jubrey Obituary
Gregory Kevin Jubrey, 61, of Hartford, CT passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital from complications from Covid 19, while under the loving care of the MSICU staff. Greg was born Feb. 15, 1959 in Hartford, the son of Marjorie (Jackson) Jubrey of Enfield and Russell Jubrey of East Granby. He attended local schools in Windsor Locks and proudly served in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by two sons, Gregory Jubrey, II (K'mara) and Jayden Jubrey; two grandchildren, Gregory, III and Khloe Jubrey; his siblings, David Jubrey, Sr., Kimberly Jones (Tony) Richard Jubrey, Sr., Brian Jubrey, Sr., Rosalyn Allen, and Karen Jubrey; a special cousin, Troy Cicero and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Gregory was predeceased by his wife, Diane Jubrey and his former wife, Patricia Jubrey. His family would like to extend a special Thank you to Dr. Chu and nurse's Stephanie and Caitlin of St. Francis for their excellent and compassionate care. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020
