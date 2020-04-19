|
|
On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Gregory Keane, loving partner of Donna Dombrowski and adoring father to Julia and Margaret Keane, all of Collinsville, CT passed away at the age of 62 after a courageous battle with ALS. Greg "Keano" was born February 6, 1958 in Hartford, CT to James and Nancy (Paine) Keane. He was a 1976 Graduate of Canton High School, where he was an outstanding athlete. He led an adventurous life after college, traveling across the country with friends, living in Jackson Hole and continuing his travels to California and Hawaii. Greg was blessed with an angelic voice, and during the Canton Benefits production of Pippin he met his friend and former wife Patricia (Symonds) Keane. When they married, he became the stepfather of Ryan Miner and Aubrey (Miner) Caulfield, and soon after they added Julia and Margaret to the family. Greg worked at Cas-Kel manufacturing, Ensign Bickford and Perry Technologies as a Quality Control Inspector throughout his career. An avid sports fan, he loved his Green Bay Packers and Boston Celtics, and was finally wooed to be a Boston Red Sox fan by his love Donna. Greg had an amazing ability to tell a great yarn. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his timing for jokes was impeccable. Greg was predeceased by his mother Nancy (Paine) Keane, survived by his father James Keane, daughters Julia and Margaret, brother Michael and his wife Ann, sister Theresa (Keane) Schrijn, sister Cynthia Keane and her children Aly Carron, Cole Carron and Max Carron, and sister Mary Keane. In addition to his immediate family, Greg leaves behind too many friends, Great Nieces, Aunts, and Cousins to mention. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday April 22nd at Village Cemetery in Collinsville. A memorial/celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those who wish to view the burial virtually please email [email protected] Social distancing guidelines apply, stay safe. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Gregory's name to The ALS Association (alsa.org), or simply do something nice for someone you love. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Greg's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020