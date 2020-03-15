Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
View Map

Gregory M. "Chic" Ciccaglione


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory M. "Chic" Ciccaglione Obituary
Gregory Mark Ciccaglione "Chic" husband to Debra (Veilleux) passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 63. Greg was born May 9th of the year 1956 in Hartford, CT. He was the youngest of five. Greg is survived by his loving wife Debra, his sons Jake and Ben, his brother and best friend Butch Ciccaglione, his sisters Patty Pandiscia, Toni McDermott, and Ginger Flynn and her husband John, his sisters in-law Lorraine Nielsen and Gail Castro and their husbands Scott and Michael, as well as many nieces and nephews many friends. Greg was predeceased by his parents George and Mary, his mother in-law Rose (Morello) and father in-law Marcel (Veilleux), brother in-law Joe Pandiscia, and brother in-law Jack McDermott. Friends may gather to celebrate Greg's life on Saturday March 21, 2020 from 11:00 to 2:00 at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit FarleySullivan.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -