Gregory M. Stakem, 66, of East Hartford, died August 23, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Greg was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Thomas C. and Margaret M. Stakem. His early years were in Bronxville, NY, and San Diego, CA before moving to West Hartford. He graduated from Hall High School and went on to Roger Williams College where he played for the golf team. Greg's passion was golf, playing in his 1st golf tournament, the Schick Junior Shavers at Pleasant Valley, CC, along with his brother Dennis, with Dad and brother Tommy as caddies. Greg loved golf so much that a putting green was installed in the family back yard in San Diego. Greg was also a basketball enthusiast, a student of the martial art, Tai Chi, and a lover of music, especially Motown. His charisma made him a natural salesman. He could sell anything and really enjoyed engaging with people. Greg always looked forward to the annual family summer vacations to Cape Cod and loved singing and joking to make mom laugh. Greg really enjoyed his close friends and the time they were able to spend together. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at Riverside Health who cared for Greg for more than two decades. Greg was predeceased by his brother, Dennis J. Stakem. He is survived by brothers and sisters Thomas C. Stakem, Jr and his wife Elizabeth, Ronald E. Stakem and his wife Helen, Mary Lynn Kelly and her husband Timothy. And his nieces and nephews Todd Stakem and his wife Sue, Kerry Stakem and her husband Steve, Mark Stakem, Christopher Stakem and his wife Courtney, Timothy Stakem and his wife Kate, Kristen Kelly Pereira and her husband Leo, and John Kelly. Along with great nieces and nephews, Sawyer & Cedar Stakem, Tommy & Charlie Lucero, Margaret & Hayes Stakem, Charlotte & Gray Stakem and Emma Pereira. Funeral services and burial are private at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfunerahome.com