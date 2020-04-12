|
Gregory Mazur, 73, of Plainville, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. He was the husband of Donna (Sztaba) Mazur. Born in New Britain on August 3, 1946, he was the one of five children to the late George and Jessie (Sunderland) Mazur. Part of the original "Camp St. Gang", Greg was a proud lifelong resident. He settled in his hometown where he raised his two sons, became a proud grandfather, and could frequently be found at one of the towns many social gathering spots. A graduate of Plainville High School, he was a natural athlete and excelled at most sports. Greg enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation, proudly serving his country overseas in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1970. An integral part of the maintenance team for the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections, he traveled to various facilities throughout the state, leaving many friends and co-workers upon his retirement. An avid sportsman, one of his many passions was fishing, passing along that same passion to his sons and nephews, and fulfilled his love for the outdoors through his many years of involvement with the Boy Scouts of America. Having been injured during the war, he continued to give back to his fellow veterans as an affiliate and volunteer for the , participating in their annual fishing derby. Known to always be willing to lend a hand, he especially enjoyed growing a beard each year and taking on the role of Santa for the Congregational Church of Plainville. Remembered for his love for his family and his country, he will be greatly missed and remembered fondly with each cherished memory and future fishing trip. In addition to his wife, Donna, he leaves his sons, Bret and his wife, Jessica and Bart and his wife, Julie; his pride and joy, his grandson, Brandon; his sisters, Barbara McLellan, Georgia Mazur, and Joyce Robinson, and many adored nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Sandra Mazur. Greg may be remembered with contributions to Tackle the Storm at www.tacklethestormfoundation.org the at or the Boy Scouts of American at www.scouting.org A celebration of Greg's life will be held and announced at a later date when all are able to gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Mazur family for their trust. For future service information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020