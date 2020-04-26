|
|
Gregory Raymond Smith's shining light went dark with his sudden passing April 11, 2020 at the winter home in Venice, Florida that he shared with his loving companion, Ruth Dillon Roach. He was born in New London, CT to his remarkable parents, Raymond and Linnea Smith, on July 26, 1947. He grew up in Old Lyme, graduating from Old Lyme High School in 1966, followed by his graduation from New Haven College. He then settled in Wethersfield, CT with his devoted wife of 35 years, Rose Donato, who pre-deceased him in 2012. He is survived by his loving nephew, Michael Rau and wife Chery, his in-laws, James Rau and Susan Donato Rau, along with Greg's sister, Sharon Smith. Greg was a lifelong member of the Old Lyme Fire Department and had achieved lifetime status as a Brother Elk of Lodge 1784 in Westbrook. His college career started with a full scholarship for his first love, baseball and included soccer. He was the Co-captain of the NHC's soccer team 1968-69 and a charter member of Mu Kappa Chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon at NHC. Two weeks before reporting to the Cardinals Greg slipped in the shower, barely surviving, his dreams and arm shattered in glass. Following a lengthy recovery, Greg returned to school, competitive nature intact, and kicked field goals for the Charger's football team. After a very successful career in sales Greg retired in 2008 to stay with Rose and be her cheerleader and caregiver as she went through long and varied illnesses. Greg then went on to fulfill their dream of retiring to his childhood home in Old Lyme on Maple Lane. His ongoing passion for the New York Yankees was very evident in the décor of his home, requiring a large addition just so Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and several other idols were displayed to their best, and it was his pride and joy! Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service in Old Lyme, CT. A private graveside ceremony is planned for Greg at his family plot in Duck Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we suggest donations to the OL fire Dept. or The . Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of Greg's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020