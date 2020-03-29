|
Gregory Roger Duncan, 57, of Southington, CT passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22nd at Windham Memorial Hospital. Greg was born in Akron, Ohio to parents Roger Duncan and Carolyn Duncan nee Hooper. He is survived by his parents, as well as his beloved wife Jennifer Louise and his daughter Jennifer Catherine, as well as his sisters Andrea Simon and Terra Stackhouse, his aunt Janet Welch nee Duncan and family, his aunt Cindy Beidler, his uncle Allan Duncan and Step Mom Jo Ann Duncan. Greg served in the Air Force for 4 years following his high school graduation, and later went on to earn his B.S. degree at University of South Florida. Greg was a devout man of God, a fan of the Boston Red Sox and Celtics, enjoyed working in his beautiful yard, his loving family and walks with Leo his dog. Greg was known for his kindness and his sincerity, and it was his nature to care for the people around him without complaint. Greg will love on forever in the hearts of his family, friends, and everyone who's soul he touched. Services for Greg will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020