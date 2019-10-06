Home

1948 - 2019
Gregory S. Rogers, 71, passed away to eternal peace and rest with joy in the arms of Jesus on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born in Hartford on April 22, 1948,to the late Theodore and Ann (Davis) Rogers, he honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam on the USS Ticonderoga. Greg received a Bachelor of Arts from San Mateo College in California. He had a successful career in sales and retired back to his home in CT to be with his family. Greg was an avid fisherman and loved spending time boating with his brother (are the fluke running)? He had a passion for horse racing and owned several horses throughout his life. He leaves behind his loving daughter Thadrah Bounds and 3 grandchildren: Joshua, Cody and Tayler. He will be greatly missed by his brother Michael and his sister Susan, along with his nieces, Lauren and Ann, his nephew Justin, his grandnephew Luca, and many cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 8th, at 12:00 p.m. at the CT State Veteran's Cemetery, 1 Bow Lane, Middletown. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving his family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
