5/19/1963 - 10/16/2020 Gregory William Alex, age 57, passed away October 16th, 2020 at home from Diabetes complications and a Stroke. He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Mary Alex of Bloomfield, CT; his sister, Christine Alex of Maryland; and his life partner, Sonia. Survived by his sister, Dr. Lisa Alex of Tennessee and many dear friends including but not limited to - Donald and Yvette Anderson, Roland Voyer, Joe Voyer, Mark Zanawich, Karen Yourous and Joan Zito. Greg grew up in Bloomfield, attended Bloomfield schools, Scared Heart Church School and St. Thomas More School in Mountville, CT. Welder by trade but an awesome - "jack of all trades", handyman and wonderful caring friend. Please Remember Greg on his Harley, riding for charitable events, being Santa, always lending a helping hand, always with a smile on his face. He will be missed. Greg's Celebration of life is being planned for May 2021 at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield, CT. Donations can be made in memory of Greg to Sacred Heart Church or Food Share in Bloomfield, CT or St. Thomas More School in Mountville, CT.



