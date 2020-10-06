Gregory William Arsenault, 72, formerly of Terryville, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of Joyce (McCann) who was by his side for more than 50 years. Gregory's family will host a celebration of his life at a later date when all are able to travel and safely gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Arsenault family for their trust. For full obituary and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com