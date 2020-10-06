1/1
Gregory William Arsenault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory William Arsenault, 72, formerly of Terryville, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of Joyce (McCann) who was by his side for more than 50 years. Gregory's family will host a celebration of his life at a later date when all are able to travel and safely gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Arsenault family for their trust. For full obituary and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved