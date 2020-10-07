Greta Kobyolarz

Greta (Bostrom) Kobylarz, 85, of Kensington, wife of Henry "Hank" Kobylarz for 63 years, passed away Sunday (October 4, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. A New Britain native, she was a graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1951, and lived in Kensington since 1957. Greta was employed in the Nursing Department for the Town of Berlin for 25 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in New Britain; the Altar Guild of the church; and the First Lutheran Church Women. Greta truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She kept in touch with her high school friends, and met frequently with the girls "club" for many years. She loved the annual Christmas Eve "chaos" with all the family and then some. Greta and Hank especially enjoyed their summers spent camping in Vermont which they did for some 25 years. She has enjoyed the opportunity to spend time on the Connecticut River with her son and family on their boat. Besides her husband of 63 years Hank, she leaves a son, Jeffrey Kobylarz and his wife Patti of Portland; a brother, Arvid Bostrom of Geneva, NY; two grandchildren, Katie Vigil and her husband Che of Hebron and Andrew Kobylarz of Portland; three great grandsons, Ryan, Conor and Jeremiah Vigil, whom she adored ; numerous nieces and nephews. Greta was predeceased by two brothers, Thure and Arthur Bostrom; and five sisters, Astrid Swanson, Margaret Rosenquist, Evelyn Root, Alice Mankus, and Mabel Holmberg. She developed a special bond with her care giver, Holly Erickson, who has become an important member of our family, and is now lovingly caring for Hank. Funeral services are Friday 10 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in South Burying Ground, Kensington. Calling hours are Thursday 5 to 7 PM at Carlson Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church, 77 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com