Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Resources
More Obituaries for Greta Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greta Marian Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Greta Marian Adams Obituary
Greta Adams was born in Morristown, NJ in 1917. For nearly 102 years she played a vital roll in her large family and among her many friends. Although she never married, she was never lonely. She always remembered birthdays. She cared for those who fell ill. She took part in special celebrations such as holiday parties, family reunions and summer vacations at Mattapoisett, MA. As often as time and geography made possible, she relished the fun and festivities around her. Following a brief illness, she died at Jefferson House in Newington, CT on March 31, 2019. She will be missed by so many whose lives she influenced.In her early years, Greta and her four sisters helped their mother operate a cooperative bakery in Boonton, NJ. In 1943, she moved to Hartford and began a 39-year career with Pratt & Whitney. Greta retired in 1981 and moved in 1988 to First Church Village in Wethersfield where she served as president of the social club, kept the resident garden growing until recently, and played weekly bridge, among other activities. In addition to her work life, she was always active in her community. She became a professional volunteer at Hartford Hospital, where she served for more than 70 years. She was also active with the of CT and numerous other charities. Her avocations included playing the organ, water color painting, tai chi, gardening and most recently, monitoring online her family's goat farm in Maine where she tracked the birth and daily antics of 50 newborn goats each Spring.She is predeceased by her parents, four sisters and their spouses. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Burial services are private. To extend online condolences or for further information, please visit FarleySullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now