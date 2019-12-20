Home

Gretchen Kimball Jamieson, 83, of Hatboro, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, December 14th. Pre-deceased by her husband of 61 years, Leland Shattuck Jamieson, Jr., she leaves their two children Eric and Heidi, daughter-in-law Lynn, son-in-law Keith, three grandchildren, Scott, Bill and Heather, a brother, Thomas M. Kimball, and two sisters, Polly Jones and Laurie K. Mottle. Daughter of the late Barbara Playfair Kimball and the late Robert Merriman Kimball, she was educated at Northfield School for Girls and Simmons College. She spent more than ten years working for the State of Connecticut, serving both the Department of Health and the Department of Social Services. In her retirement she enjoyed painting, knitting and her cairn terriers Weftie and Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the . Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 20, 2019
