Born in Hartford to Grace and Walter Schafer, Gretchen graduated from the Chaffee School (1945) and Connecticut College for Women (1949). She was an active, lifelong member of Center Church in Hartford; also a world traveler, avid reader, cat lover and published poet who took up yoga in her forties and taught yoga classes at Hartford College for Women for several years. She was also a member for many years of the Town and County Club in Hartford, where she enjoyed lots of fine meals and countless bridge games. In 1950 she married Joseph F. Skelley Jr., who predeceased her. She is survived by her three daughters, Susan, of Cambridge, MA; Katherine, of New York, NY; and Joan, of Avon CT; and four grandchildren, George Price, Grace Price, Andrew Spargo and Caitlin Spargo. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held Saturday June 29 at 11:00 AM at Center Church in Hartford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Center Church, 60 Gold St., Hartford, CT 06103. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for condolences or directions. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 11, 2019