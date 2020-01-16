Home

Gretta (Farrelly) Wright, 86, formally of Old Saybrook, died peacefully, Tuesday, January 14th, at Water's Edge Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home in Middletown. She is survived by her Daughter; Carol Sweeney of Old Saybrook, her sons; Brian Wright of Overland Park, KS, Thomas Wright of Louisville, KY; and her Grandchildren; Fiona Sweeney, Emily Wright, and Colleen Wright. A visitation is scheduled for Friday January 17, from 9AM until 11AM at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM at Saint John Church, 161 Main Street, Old Saybrook. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. To share a memory or express a condolence please visit: www.rwwfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
