Grover A. "Jerry" Spradley, 77, of East Windsor, loving husband of 59 years to Rose M. (Nigro) Spradley passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at home. Jerry was born in Camden, SC on Sept. 4, 1942 and is the son of the late Purdy Nichols and Mary Self. In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his three children, Christine Otkowski, Richard Spradley and his wife Dawn and Jerry Spradley and his wife Caron; thirteen grandkids Eric, Tonya, Tim Jr., Shane, Sarah, Dana, Kimberley, Amber, Daniel, Alyssa, Grant, Katie and Thomas; nine great-grandkids; his best friend Mark Palmer and a dear friend and neighbor Vanessa. He is predeceased by a son-in-law Timothy Banning and several siblings. A time of visitation will be held on Mon, Aug 31 from 10-12 p.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor with a service to begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Springdale Cemetery, E. Windsor. To leave a condolence and view full obituary, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.