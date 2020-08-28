1/
Grover A. "Jerry" Spradley
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grover's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grover A. "Jerry" Spradley, 77, of East Windsor, loving husband of 59 years to Rose M. (Nigro) Spradley passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at home. Jerry was born in Camden, SC on Sept. 4, 1942 and is the son of the late Purdy Nichols and Mary Self. In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his three children, Christine Otkowski, Richard Spradley and his wife Dawn and Jerry Spradley and his wife Caron; thirteen grandkids Eric, Tonya, Tim Jr., Shane, Sarah, Dana, Kimberley, Amber, Daniel, Alyssa, Grant, Katie and Thomas; nine great-grandkids; his best friend Mark Palmer and a dear friend and neighbor Vanessa. He is predeceased by a son-in-law Timothy Banning and several siblings. A time of visitation will be held on Mon, Aug 31 from 10-12 p.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor with a service to begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Springdale Cemetery, E. Windsor. To leave a condolence and view full obituary, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Service
12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved