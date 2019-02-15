Home

DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 522-3735
Guillermina "Guilla" Arroyo


Guillermina "Guilla" Arroyo Obituary
Guillermina "Guilla" Gaston Arroyo (83) of Hartford, CT was called to heaven on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 with her daughter, Vilna and granddaughter, Yanira by her side. Her passing was also the birthday of her predeceased sister, Felicita, who arrived for Guilla with the gift of peace and eternal life. She was born on Jan. 2, 1936 in Ponce, PR and moved to Hartford in 1955. Guilla was a funny, strong-willed woman who was loved and adored by her family. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Guilla is survived by her children Vilna Dieppa of Vernon, Ibis Arroyo of Hartford, Edgardo Arroyo of Hartford, Jesse & Carmen Arroyo of Bloomfield, Arnaldo Arroyo of Vernon, and James & Cynthia Arroyo of E. Hartford, 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren & her sisters Emerita Gaston Perez and Digna Gaston Munoz of E. Hartford. She's predeceased by her parents Justina Davila Gaston & Felipe Gaston, brothers, and sisters. A memorial service will be held at DeLeon Funeral Home, 104 Main St., Hartford on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 from 4 pm - 7 pm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 15, 2019
