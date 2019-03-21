Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Guillermina Valentin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guillermina Valentin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Guillermina Valentin Obituary
Guillermina Valentin, 83, of East Harftord passed away Monday, 3/18/2019 surrounded by family and friends. Born in Puerto Rico on 2/10/1936. She moved to CT in 1962. Guillermina will be missed by her husband of 57 years Juan Valentin, her two daughters: Nancy Gonzalez and E. Rosa Bustamante and their husbands Roberto and Carlos. Three grandchildren: Claricel & Roberto Gonzalez Jr. and Julissa Bustamante. Survived by her sister Margarita Borrero, and three brothers Gregorio, Elijio and Antonio Vélez. Guillermina was a dedicated member of the Spanish Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1970. She will never be forgotten. Calling hours SAT, 3/23/19 - 5PM. Service - 6PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 640 Burnham St., SW, CT 06074.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.