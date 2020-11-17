1/1
Guillermo "Guillo" Rivera
1982 - 2020
Guillermo "Guillo" Rivera, 38, of Hartford, CT, entered heaven's gates Sunday, November 8, 2020. Guillo was born on January 25, 1982 in Bronx, NY to Guillermo Pardo and Maria Garcia. He grew up in Manchester, CT where he was known and loved by many. Guillo obtained his GED and was last employed at Valvoline Oil before resigning to be a stay at home father after the birth of his daughter in 2019. He was proud to have been a Lifeguard, a self taught braider and was an excellent provider and hard worker. Guillo loved fixing anything mechanical, was a gifted artist of paints and portraits. He was a kid at heart with a sweet tooth for gummy bears and Reese's. Guillo loved cheesecake and apple pie, capturing memories on camera. A simple man; he enjoyed remote control cars, video games, beaches, family trips to the waterfalls, bike rides with his son and nephew, and anything involving his family and kids. He was a die hard wu-tang clan fan and Pittsburgh Steelers fan as well as a fan of the local Hartford Hurricanes, where he rarely missed his son or nephew's games. Guillo loved to live and joke around; his smile will forever carry on in his children. Guillo is survived by his wife of eight years Alexa Rivera, his children Niziere Rivera and Guillermo Rivera, Jr and their mother Ashley Johnson, Giovani Rivera and Gigi Rivera; his mother Crucita and beloved father Tomas Rivera, his granddaughter Kailiany Rivera, his two sisters Melissa Rivera and Tamara Johnson, his eight brothers Frank, Rolando, Nelson, Raul, Luis and Michael Rivera; Michael Johnson and Christopher Harald as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends he loved like family. Funeral services for Guillo will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To extend condolences to the Rivera family or to share a memory of Guillo, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
NOV
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
