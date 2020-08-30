1/1
Guinevere Ella O'Donnell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guinevere's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guinevere Ella (Kearney) O'Donnell, 87, of Bristol, passed away on August 26, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born on August 24, 1933 in New Britain, CT, she was a daughter of the late Theron Vincent Kearney Sr. and Olive (Squires) Kearney. Guinevere moved from New Britain to Bristol as a child, graduating from Bristol High School in 1951. She went on to study at Yale New Haven (Grace New Haven School of Nursing). She continued her studies at Doctor's Hospital in Philadelphia where she pursued a post-graduate specialty of anesthesiology, ultimately attaining the position of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Her long-spanning career as a nurse was a source of joy and pride and she impacted and saved many lives in the course of her career. Guinevere worked for a short time at Bristol Hospital, but spent most of her years working at New Britain General Hospital (now the Hospital of Central Connecticut). Her only passion greater than her career was her family. Guinevere is survived by two sons James O'Donnell of Bristol, CT and Douglas O'Donnell of Terryville, CT; one daughter Gwendolyn O'Donnell and her partner Josh Dunn of West Hartford, CT; one sister and brother-in-law Lisa and James Taylor of Bristol, CT; one sister-in-law Penny Kearney; three grandchildren Jaimie-Linn Clout, Cheyenne O'Donnell, and Olivia Jane O'Donnell; one great-granddaughter Lucy Clout and several nieces and nephews. Guinevere was predeceased by her brother Theron V. Kearney, Jr. A funeral service and burial will be held on August 31 at 10:30am at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours will be from 4-6pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT. While the calling hours will be indoors, social distancing practices will be observed. Those that will be attending are kindly asked to wear a mask or face covering and to please help us in our efforts to maintain social distancing. Funeral services will be outdoors, graveside, with the same respect to safety observed. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of Guinevere by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Burial
10:30 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 582-8129
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 29, 2020
Gwen and Family,

Your Mom was an amazing woman who led an extraordinary life. More than anything, I will remember her as someone who treated me like family through the years. She will be truly missed. May your many memories of her bring you comfort during this time.
Lauren Zaccagnino
August 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Robin
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved