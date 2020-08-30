Guinevere Ella (Kearney) O'Donnell, 87, of Bristol, passed away on August 26, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born on August 24, 1933 in New Britain, CT, she was a daughter of the late Theron Vincent Kearney Sr. and Olive (Squires) Kearney. Guinevere moved from New Britain to Bristol as a child, graduating from Bristol High School in 1951. She went on to study at Yale New Haven (Grace New Haven School of Nursing). She continued her studies at Doctor's Hospital in Philadelphia where she pursued a post-graduate specialty of anesthesiology, ultimately attaining the position of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Her long-spanning career as a nurse was a source of joy and pride and she impacted and saved many lives in the course of her career. Guinevere worked for a short time at Bristol Hospital, but spent most of her years working at New Britain General Hospital (now the Hospital of Central Connecticut). Her only passion greater than her career was her family. Guinevere is survived by two sons James O'Donnell of Bristol, CT and Douglas O'Donnell of Terryville, CT; one daughter Gwendolyn O'Donnell and her partner Josh Dunn of West Hartford, CT; one sister and brother-in-law Lisa and James Taylor of Bristol, CT; one sister-in-law Penny Kearney; three grandchildren Jaimie-Linn Clout, Cheyenne O'Donnell, and Olivia Jane O'Donnell; one great-granddaughter Lucy Clout and several nieces and nephews. Guinevere was predeceased by her brother Theron V. Kearney, Jr. A funeral service and burial will be held on August 31 at 10:30am at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours will be from 4-6pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT. While the calling hours will be indoors, social distancing practices will be observed. Those that will be attending are kindly asked to wear a mask or face covering and to please help us in our efforts to maintain social distancing. Funeral services will be outdoors, graveside, with the same respect to safety observed. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of Guinevere by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com