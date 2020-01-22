Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Gunther H. Kayser


1932 - 2020
Gunther H. Kayser Obituary
Gunther H. Kayser, 87, of West Hartford, husband of Johanna Edelmann Kayser, passed away at home on January 17, 2020. He was born on April 5, 1932 in Karlsruhe, Germany, and resided with his wife in West Hartford for many years. Gunther also lived in Canada where he married Johanna Edelmann. Prior to his retirement in 1997 he was employed by Trinity College in Hartford as an electrical foreman and master electrician for 30 years. He was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church in West Hartford. Besides his beloved wife of 63 years, Mr. Kayser is survived by a son, Peter A. Kayser of East Haddam, CT and a daughter, Virginia Landers of Tucson, AZ, and three grandchildren, Steven B. Landers of Jolie,IL, Robert A. Landers of Colorado Springs, CO and Allison Blank of Peoria, AZ. He also has two great grandchildren, Olivia and Braydon Landers of Yorkville, IL and many nieces and nephews in France and Germany. A memorial service and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to South Park Inn, 75 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06106. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 22, 2020
