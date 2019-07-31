Home

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
433 Fairfield Ave
Hartford, CT
Gus Kostantakis


1956 - 2019
Gus Kostantakis Obituary
Gus Kostantakis, 62, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Connie (Marci) Kostantakis passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Gus was born in Rhodes, Greece on August 29, 1956 and was the son of the late John Kostantakis and Irene (Mathioudakis). Gus is survived by his loving wife Connie of 26 years, his adored sons John and Michael, his much loved sister Stella Lergos, mother and father-in-law Frank and Angela Marci, along with brother and sister-in-law Frank and Roseann Marci along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. Gus was dedicated to his work as the owner of the Pizza Parlor Restaurant in Windsor Locks for over 35 years and enjoyed his loyal customers and employees. He will be remembered for his loving nature and devotion to his family and friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to all the healthcare professionals at Hartford Hospital on Bliss 5, Bliss 9, and C8I. A very special thank you to nurses; Joanne T., Deborah, Courtney, Gloria, Amella, Lisa RRT, and Christine HH Chaplain. We will never forget your compassion. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday August 1st, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. A Trisagion service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be celebrated at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 433 Fairfield Ave, Hartford, Friday, August 2nd at 10 a.m. Everyone is asked to meet directly to the church. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gus's name may be made to , 372 Danbury Rd. Suite 200 Wilton, Ct. 06897. For on-line expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 31, 2019
