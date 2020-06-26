Gustave "Gus" H. Johnson, 81, of Windsor beloved husband of the late Carol (Christensen) Johnson, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Gustave H. and Hilda (Lessor) Johnson, he lived in Windsor most of his life. Gus graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1957 and served in the US Army during the Korean War. Gus was employed by the State of Connecticut Maximum Security Prison before joining the West Hartford Police Department and then the Windsor Police Department. He retired after 32 years as a Security Officer with the US Marshal's Service for the Federal Court System in 2015. After retirement he worked for security at the State Labs in Rocky Hill and Allied Security at the Canton Shoppes, Canton. Photography was Gus's passion which he pursued in the US Army, during his police work, and as a private photographer. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren at Ogunquit, ME and Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. He leaves his daughter, with whom he made his home AnnMarie DiBella of Windsor, his son Gustave H. Johnson, III and his fiancé' Melissa DePallo of Naugatuck; his sister Beverly Montresor and her husband Eugene of Farmington; grandchildren Katherine Marie Johnson, Kailyn Elizabeth Johnson, and Zachary Michael DiBella; great grandchildren Zaviar Michael Biggs and Kairo Anthony Regus; former daughter-in-law Karen Johnson; brothers-in-law Leonard and Burton Christensen; and several nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10 AM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home followed by burial in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Military and Windsor Police Honors. Donations may be made to the Windsor Police Cadets, 340 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095. Webstream link for service https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/28637412. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 26, 2020.