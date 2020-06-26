Gustave H. "Gus" Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gustave's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gustave "Gus" H. Johnson, 81, of Windsor beloved husband of the late Carol (Christensen) Johnson, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Gustave H. and Hilda (Lessor) Johnson, he lived in Windsor most of his life. Gus graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1957 and served in the US Army during the Korean War. Gus was employed by the State of Connecticut Maximum Security Prison before joining the West Hartford Police Department and then the Windsor Police Department. He retired after 32 years as a Security Officer with the US Marshal's Service for the Federal Court System in 2015. After retirement he worked for security at the State Labs in Rocky Hill and Allied Security at the Canton Shoppes, Canton. Photography was Gus's passion which he pursued in the US Army, during his police work, and as a private photographer. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren at Ogunquit, ME and Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. He leaves his daughter, with whom he made his home AnnMarie DiBella of Windsor, his son Gustave H. Johnson, III and his fiancé' Melissa DePallo of Naugatuck; his sister Beverly Montresor and her husband Eugene of Farmington; grandchildren Katherine Marie Johnson, Kailyn Elizabeth Johnson, and Zachary Michael DiBella; great grandchildren Zaviar Michael Biggs and Kairo Anthony Regus; former daughter-in-law Karen Johnson; brothers-in-law Leonard and Burton Christensen; and several nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10 AM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home followed by burial in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Military and Windsor Police Honors. Donations may be made to the Windsor Police Cadets, 340 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095. Webstream link for service https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/28637412. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Burial
Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 26, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved